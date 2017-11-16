Insurance agent recognized for service

On Oct. 26, Mark Brandon of Ireland Insurance in Yadkinville was presented with the Erie Insurance Giving Network Agency of the Year award.

“For the last 78 years this agency has carried on their commitment of extraordinary service to their community and has incorporated this belief into their company culture,” a representative of Erie Insurance said during its annual awards dinner.

Brandon was recognized for going above and beyond to support the community. He has served on several boards including the Yadkin Family YMCA, Yadkinville Rotary Club and is vice president of the Yadkin Arts Council. He was also recognized for his fundraising efforts for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which he became involved with following his daughter’s diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes in 2011.

“For the last six years the Brandons have coordinated a family team that has averaged over 50 walkers each year and raised nearly $70,000 to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes,” said Mark Banks at the awards presentation. “They were the Family Team of the year for the last two years and last year Mark and his wife Brandy chaired the family teams of the walk raising $485,000 to help with research to find a cure.

“The Brandons have made volunteering a priority and have continued the long commitment they have made to their community. Mark, you recognize life is a gift, and you are afforded the privilege, opportunity and responsibly of giving back, and we are proud to support you in this effort,” Banks concluded.

Brandon was presented with a $2,500 check to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“We are touched and humbled by being awarded the Giving Agency of The Year Award from Erie. Erie Insurance conducts business on a real and tangible human level, which is rare in today’s world of business technology. They still allow people to deal with people, and we’re so grateful to be their partner and look forward to many more years of offering their world class insurance products to the people of Yadkin County,” Brandon said.

Meaghen Dube', Erie Insurance sales manager, presents a check for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to Mark Brandon, president, and Tom Brandon, treasurer of the Ireland Insurance Agency in Yadkinville.