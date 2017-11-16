Veterans Day observed in Yadkin County

On a sunny but cold Saturday morning, veterans were honored at the Yadkin County Park. Special programs take place at the park, located behind the YMCA in Yadkinville, each year for Veterans Day and Memorial Day. A crowd attended the ceremony, despite the chilly temperature.

“It is an honor to have you all here,” said veteran Pete Knight in his welcome speech. Members of a local Boy Scout troop also took part in the ceremony.

David Shore of American Legion Post 336, a former state commander with the American Legion, spoke briefly at the event.

He read from an award-winning essay written by a middle-school student in a nationwide contest on some of the qualities of veterans.

“Veterans are brave, they look hard times in the eye. They took risks to protect others. They stood when no one thought they would. Veterans are loyal. They stood by their family, friends, military brothers and sisters and by their country. They never stopped believing in freedom,” Shore quoted from the essay.

Veterans were invited to share a meal together at the VFW post in Hamptonville following the ceremony.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Local Boy Scouts take part in a ceremony honoring veterans at the Yadkin County Park. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7795_formatted.jpg Local Boy Scouts take part in a ceremony honoring veterans at the Yadkin County Park. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Veteran Mel Speas plays the mandolin at a Veterans Day program in Yadkinville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7799_formatted.jpg Veteran Mel Speas plays the mandolin at a Veterans Day program in Yadkinville. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Flags representing each branch of the military are placed at the Yadkin County Park during a Veterans Day ceremony. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7813_formatted.jpg Flags representing each branch of the military are placed at the Yadkin County Park during a Veterans Day ceremony. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple