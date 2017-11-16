Bojangles’ crowns Master Biscuit Maker finalist from Yadkinville

CHARLOTTE — Bojangles’ has announced that Edith Nava, team member at its franchise location in Yadkinville, is a finalist for Bojangles’ annual Master Biscuit Maker Challenge, the company’s prestigious biscuit-making competition. Nava is no stranger to the competition, having been a finalist last year. The finals will take place in Charlotte, at Bojangles’ Research & Development Kitchen on Nov. 16.

The Master Biscuit Maker Challenge begins in the summer, with hundreds of Bojangles’ biscuit makers vying for the chance to be among the best-of-the-best featured in the competition’s final round. In the finals, participants are first required to take a written exam on the proprietary Bojangles’ biscuit-making process. Then, team members must prepare a batch of biscuits that adhere to the brand’s strict specifications, including the company’s signature 48-step process.

Judges from Bojangles’ score biscuits based on several factors, including appearance, color and of course, taste.

“Making Bojangles’ biscuits is truly an art form,” said Gary Huffman, president of Bojangles’ franchise group HuffBo, LLC. “We are incredibly proud of Edith for making it to the final round of the competition, and our team will be cheering her on to join the list of Master Biscuit Maker Champions.”

Eight Bojangles’ team members, including Nava, will compete in the Master Biscuit Maker finals. The champion biscuit maker will receive a $2,500 cash prize, championship trophy and company-wide accolades, including a spot on the Bojangles’ Wall-of-Fame at its Support Center.

Visit www.BojanglesBiscuits.com to see if you have what it takes to be a Master Biscuit Maker.