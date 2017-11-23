The Hands of Hope clinic in Yadkinville recently celebrated its five-year anniversary. The clinic provides free medical care for uninsured Yadkin County residents over the age of 18. Thanks to a new grant, the clinic will now offer extended hours of service and the ability to schedule appoints for those with chronic illnesses.

Five years ago, Michael Williams, president of Hands of Hope, recognized the need and had a vision for a free medical clinic that offered both medical care and prescription medication free to uninsured Yadkin County residents. With the help of Mark Brown, that dream became a reality, explained board member and Marketing Director Amanda Felts.

The clinic, located at 148 Beroth Drive in Yadkinville, formerly offered medical services only on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday evenings. Hands of Hope will now have scheduled appointment times from 8 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays as well as its regular first-come, first-served hours beginning at 5 p.m.

Felts said offering medical services for chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, COPD, is the goal of the extended hours at the clinic.

“What we’re trying to accomplish in the county with the chronic care is not letting these diseases escalate to the point where [the patient] has a major health event,” Felts said.

Acute care for colds or other minor ailments will continue to be the goal during the first-come, first-served hours beginning at 5 p.m. Although, Felts said that often other chronic issues are found when patients come to the clinic for the first time, especially if they have not had access to regular healthcare visits.

Felts said the new hours will provide easier access to healthcare for the uninsured in the county. Previously, patients had to wait in line, possibly for hours, in order to obtain an office visit. Although the volunteer doctors and nurses would do all they could to see patients during the allotted time, some patients would be turned away especially during busy cold and flu season.

The level of care offered at Hands of Hope is another topic of which Felts said she wanted those in need of care to be aware.

“I know in my heart that they are people that need our services, but they just don’t know that it’s out there and they just don’t know what we do or maybe they think they’re going to get second-rate care. We’ve got first-rate doctors and nurses and a full pharmacy. Their medications are also covered 100 percent,” Felts said. “It’s an extraordinary ministry.”

“Our focus is on the uninsured of Yadkin County and their needs,” added Patricia Williams, a family nurse practitioner who volunteers at Hands of Hope. “We do what we do for the betterment of Yadkin County because we believe everyone has value and deserves healthcare.”

There are 34 active volunteers at Hands of Hope including five pharmacists, four doctors, one physicians assistant, two nurse practitioners and 14 nurses.

“We are adding to these numbers monthly and still have a great need for more. We are specifically in need of interpreters, nurses, pharmacists and pharmacy techs at this time,” Felts said.

Hands of Hope also has several upcoming fundraisers scheduled. The group is taking orders for country hams to be delivered before Christmas. More information can be found at https://hohclinic.org/.

The group will hosts its first Black and White Ball in April 27, 2018. It will be a formal event at Winmock at Kinderton in Bermuda Run to include dinner and dancing. Live music to be performed by James Vincent Carroll. There will be raffle items, a silent and live auction. Among the items already donated for the auction are: an event at The Granary at Winmock, Weber Grills, weekend getaways, and Botox consult and procedure from “Bo on the Go.”

For more information on volunteering, donating or services offered at the clinic, visit https://hohclinic.org/ or call 336-677-1444.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Hands of Hope clinic in Yadkinville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_20171113_140725_formatted.jpg Hands of Hope clinic in Yadkinville. Submitted photo