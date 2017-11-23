Longtime Republican volunteer honored

A longtime volunteer with the Republican party in Yadkin County was honored last week by being inducted into the NCGOP Hall of Fame. Ray Shore was presented with the award by State Sen. Joyce Krawiec on Thursday at Yadkin Nursing Center in Yadkinville.

“We’re proud of you,” Krawiec told Shore. “Nobody deserves it any more.”

Shore got his start in politics at age 16 when he carried the precinct results of the 1948 election to the Yadkin County Courthouse. His father, B.C. “Lum” Shore was the chairman of the North Buck Shoals precinct of Yadkin County.

Shore was nominated for the honor by Brian Haynes of Jonesville, a Fifth District at-large member.

Commissioner Kevin Austin, chairman of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, explained that the state’s Republican party hosts a banquet every two years during which new members are inducted into the NCGOP Hall of Fame. Austin said he knew that Shore was one of the nominees, but he was overwhelmed to learn that he won the award.

“It got me a little bit,” Austin said. “There were a lot of people who were well qualified to win this award and for Ray to win was something special. Very few get to win this.”

Austin was the one to announce the winners during the banquet and Krawiec accepted the award on Shore’s behalf. They quickly made a plan to take the award to Shore at his residence at the Yadkin Nursing Center, along with flowers and a congratulatory cake. Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver and his wife, Yadkinville Town Commissioner Monta Oliver, were present for the informal ceremony as well as Austin, Yadkinville Police Chief Tim Parks and several of Shore’s family members.

“Everybody was so happy that you won,” Krawiec told Shore.

“After 83 years, I guess it’s about time,” Shore said jokingly about receiving the honor.

Following his first experience with politics in 1948, Shore continued to follow in his father’s footsteps. In 1965, Shore moved north from Buck Shoals and began serving as the precinct chair in the South Knobs precinct, a position he held until 1989. Another move took him to the North Knobs precinct where he served as vice chairman until Chairman Jimmy Couch passed away in 2007. He has been the North Knobs precinct chairman since then.

Shore also holds the distinction of being the top fundraiser for the Yadkin County GOP in recent years. He has worked on many campaigns for national, state and local candidates.

The 1972 campaign of Jim Holshouser for governor, North Carolina’s first Republican governor, as well as Jim Martin and Jesse Helms are among the campaigns he has worked with. His most active recent involvements have been with the campaigns of Congresswoman Virginia Foxx and State Sen. Joyce Krawiec.

“As precinct chair and member of both the Yadkin County Executive Committee and the 5th District Executive Committee, he has helped to elect hundreds of Republicans from the top to the bottom of every ballot,” it was noted during the NCGOP banquet. “Among Ray’s fondest memories are his attendance of Ronald Reagan’s inauguration, as well as those of both Presidents Bush.”

In addition to his work in the political arena, Shore also has been very active in his church, Arlington First Baptist, as well as a longtime member of the Jonesville Lions Club and previously has held positions on both the Yadkin County Board of Health and the Yadkin County DSS Board.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Ray Shore, longtime volunteer with the Republican Party, is surrounded by family and friends as he is presented with an NCGOP Hall of Fame award. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7915_formatted.jpg Ray Shore, longtime volunteer with the Republican Party, is surrounded by family and friends as he is presented with an NCGOP Hall of Fame award. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple State Sen. Joyce Krawiec presents the NCGOP Hall of Fame award to Ray Shore. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_IMG_7907_formatted.jpg State Sen. Joyce Krawiec presents the NCGOP Hall of Fame award to Ray Shore. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple