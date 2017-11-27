It’s a very merry small town Christmas

It’s the “most wonderful time of the year” and towns around Yadkin County are ready to ring in the holiday season in style.

East Bend will be first to kick of the celebrations with its annual Small Town Christmas event and tree lighting on Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. The event will include a community chicken stew and pinto bean supper at the East Bend Fire Station.

The tree lighting ceremony for the town of Yadkinville will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the community park, located at 606 N. State St. Sheetz will be providing hot chocolate and cookies. Forbush Middle School and Yadkinville Elementary school choirs will be singing. A Christmas music sing-a-long also will take place.

Yadkinville’s 56th annual Christmas parade will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2. The parade will begin its march through downtown featuring floats, bands, classic cars and tractors, and much more. Leading the way will be this year’s Grand Marshal, Jacob Madison, a junior at Starmount High School. Madison, 17, battles acquired cerebral palsy and severe scoliosis, and this past summer underwent successful spinal fusion surgery. Known for his infectious smile and positive attitude, Madison serves as the scorekeeper for the Rams volleyball team, is a member of the Beta Club and FCCLA, and loves going on mission trips with his Shiloh Baptist Church youth group.

The parade, organized and run by the Yadkinville Volunteer Fire Department, will take the same course as in recent years – beginning at Progress Lane and heading up E. Main Street before looping around the courthouse and finishing at Yadkinville Elementary School. And for the first time, parade registration has gone paperless. Online registration is currently open and can be accessed via the Yadkinville Parade Facebook page or the Yadkinville Fire Department’s Facebook page. It is the only way to guarantee a spot in the parade lineup. Registration closes Nov. 30.

Boonville will hold its annual Twilight Christmas parade at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. The parade will begin at Woodruff Road and travel down Main Street ending at the former school on River Road.

The Reindeer Dash fun run will begin at 4:30 p.m. An unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots is the entry fee for the race. Participants are asked to dress up in their favorite holiday attire to win the prize for best holiday costume in the race.

Downtown businesses in Boonville will be open for holiday shoppers the afternoon prior to the parade with holiday music and hot chocolate. Santa will be available for photos with the kids from 2 to 5 p.m. in front of the Christmas tree at the corner of N.C. 67 and U.S. 601.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to residents of Boonville during the annual Christmas parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_bvilleparade-2.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to residents of Boonville during the annual Christmas parade. File photo Olaf the snowman makes an appearance at the Yadkinville Christmas parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_parades_28-2.jpg Olaf the snowman makes an appearance at the Yadkinville Christmas parade. File photo As evening falls, residents of East Bend gather for the tree lighting and annual Small Town Christmas celebration. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_christmas_5-2.jpg As evening falls, residents of East Bend gather for the tree lighting and annual Small Town Christmas celebration. File photo