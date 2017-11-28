A small town Christmas

EAST BEND — It might be a small-town celebration, but it involved a very large pot of chicken stew.

Neil Doub, who has prepared the chicken stew for at least a decade now for the annual Christmas celebration in East Bend, said somewhere between 200 and 300 people were expected to enjoy the 37 gallons of stew as well as gallons of pinto beans and delicious desserts.

East Bend’s annual Small Town Christmas celebration dates back at least 20 years, said firefighter Gary Martin. A local church began a Christmas food drive to benefit Yadkin Christian Ministries. To encourage folks to come out, they began having a chicken stew which then evolved into the town-wide celebration hosted at the East Bend Fire Department.

Friends and neighbors enjoyed visiting and sipping on hot soup and beans prior to the tree lighting on the lawn in front of East Bend Elementary School.

In addition to folks from the community, Fifth District Congresswoman Virginia Foxx also attended the event.

Holiday festivities will continue around the county this weekend. Yadkinville’s annual Christmas parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Boonville will host its Twilight Parade at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Jonesville’s Old Fashioned Christmas event hosted by the Jonesville Historical Society at the Yadkin Valley History Center, 458 W. Main St., Jonesville, will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Bradley Hardy stirs a giant pot of chicken stew at the annual Small Town Christmas celebration in East Bend Saturday. A delicious array of desserts await guests at the annual Small Town Christmas event at the East Bend Fire Station. Friends and neighbors visit to share a meal and ring in the holiday season in East Bend. Neighbors chat with one another at the Small Town Christmas chicken stew supper at the East Bend Fire Station. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx chats with some of her young constituents of the 5th District at the annual Small Town Christmas event in East Bend.