Animal shelter open house slated for Dec. 4

Thanks in part to a generous donation, the Yadkin County Animal Shelter has undergone a number of improvements this year. A ribbon cutting and open house celebration is scheduled for noon on Dec. 4 to unveil the updates at the shelter.

Yadkin County Commissioner Kevin Austin is expected to speak at the event as well as Shelter Manager Jason Roels.

The shelter also will offer a reduced pet adoption rate during the event from 3 to 7 p.m. Dog adoptions will be $20 and cats $10. The fee includes all standard vetting and having the animal spayed or neutered.

Improvements at the animal shelter includes agility equipment in the K-9 Enrichment Area for the dogs to have something to play on. The kennel floors and walls have been redone in the dog area throughout the facility.

“All of the dog kennel gates have been powder coated. The place looks a lot better,” said Roels. “We are even repainting the office area and trying to spruce up things a little bit.

“We have made several improvements to the facility in the last year or so and I will tell you that I have heard one thing from a couple of people, ‘You guys are making it look too nice, so people will think it’s OK to bring their animal here,’” Roels said. “If there was one thing I would like for the community to learn about what we are doing here, it would be that our goal is to ensure that the animals who do end up at the shelter receive the most humane care as possible and just because they ended up at the animal shelter (at no fault of their own) shouldn’t mean that they receive sub-par care.

“Our animals deserve to have the opportunity to go out and exercise and to reside in a less stressful environment for their stay. But in no way do we want the community to think it’s OK for their animal to end up here, because the animal shelter should always be your last resort. We do the best we can at finding our animals forever homes, but if everyone just started bringing us their animals, it would make it impossible to save them.”

For more information on animals for adoption at the Yadkin County Animal Shelter, call 336-849-7901 or visit the Yadkin County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.