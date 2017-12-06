Holiday parades light up the season

It was a ‘holly jolly’ weekend in Yadkin County beginning with the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Yadkinville on Friday evening and two parades on Saturday. Santa and Mrs. Claus made appearances throughout the region over the weekend, visiting with area children and finding out who’s been naughty and who’s been nice.

Temperatures were mild on Saturday making it perfect parade weather for marchers and spectators. The Yadkinville parade began at 10 a.m. on Saturday, lead by Grand Marshal Jacob Madison. Emergency vehicles, floats full of children in holiday attire, marching bands from Forbush and Starmount high schools, tractors, horses and even the Grinch made an appearance at the event. The celebration continued with Christmas events at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.

A beautiful sunset created the backdrop for Boonville’s annual Twilight Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Both high school’s marching bands performed again. The usual line up of emergency vehicles, floats and four-wheelers, as well as some classic cars paraded through town. Santa Claus brought up the rear, waving Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Jacob Madison serves as grand marshal for the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_1.jpg Jacob Madison serves as grand marshal for the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The Forbush High School Marching Band performs in the annual Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_2.jpg The Forbush High School Marching Band performs in the annual Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The Forbush High School Marching Band performs in the annual Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_3.jpg The Forbush High School Marching Band performs in the annual Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Santa left the sleigh at home and rode in the Yadkinville Parade on his tractor. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_4.jpg Santa left the sleigh at home and rode in the Yadkinville Parade on his tractor. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Four-legged friends in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_5.jpg Four-legged friends in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The Starmount Marching Band performs in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_6.jpg The Starmount Marching Band performs in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Starmount High School’s Marching Band in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_7.jpg Starmount High School’s Marching Band in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Yadkin Arts Council volunteers march in the annual Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_8.jpg Yadkin Arts Council volunteers march in the annual Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Local actors are all smiles as they march on behalf of the Yadkin Arts Council in the annual Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_9.jpg Local actors are all smiles as they march on behalf of the Yadkin Arts Council in the annual Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple A live Nativity scene in the annual Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_10.jpg A live Nativity scene in the annual Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The Alpha and Omega barrel train in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_11.jpg The Alpha and Omega barrel train in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Oh, hay, Santa! Alpha and Omega Corn Maze gets creative with their Christmas float in the parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_12.jpg Oh, hay, Santa! Alpha and Omega Corn Maze gets creative with their Christmas float in the parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple A tiny horse and cart in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_yadkinvilleparade_13.jpg A tiny horse and cart in the Yadkinville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple The Arlington Fire Department in Boonville’s Twilight Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_boonvilleparade_14.jpg The Arlington Fire Department in Boonville’s Twilight Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Forbush High School’s Marching Band in the annual Twilight Christmas Parade in Boonville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_boonvilleparade_15.jpg Forbush High School’s Marching Band in the annual Twilight Christmas Parade in Boonville. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple A lighted tree on a float in the Boonville Twilight Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_boonvilleparade_16.jpg A lighted tree on a float in the Boonville Twilight Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Local Boy Scouts march in the annual Boonville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_boonvilleparade_17.jpg Local Boy Scouts march in the annual Boonville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Boonville Black Knights represented in the annual Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_boonvilleparade_18.jpg Boonville Black Knights represented in the annual Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple A beautiful sunset provides the backdrop for the Boonville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_boonvilleparade_19.jpg A beautiful sunset provides the backdrop for the Boonville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Kids are all smiles in the annual Boonville Twilight Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_boonvilleparade_20.jpg Kids are all smiles in the annual Boonville Twilight Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night, waves Santa in the annual Boonville Christmas Parade. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_boonvilleparade_21.jpg Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night, waves Santa in the annual Boonville Christmas Parade. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple