Updates unveiled at animal shelter

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday to unveil updates made at the Yadkin County Animal Shelter. Improvements at the shelter include agility equipment in the K-9 Enrichment Area, redone kennel floors and new paint throughout the building.

Commissioner Kevin Austin, chairman of the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, thanked those in attendance for coming out to celebrate the renovated shelter and for their support of the shelter.

“We take great pride in this shelter and the staff who have worked here the last several years,” Austin said. “We’ve come a long way as a county in regards to our care for animals and looking for the best outcomes for animals in Yadkin County.”

Austin also noted the support from volunteers who assist at the shelter.

“We have been committed to making this shelter everything it can be, working with foster groups and individuals, the Humane Society and anybody else interested in helping, it’s just been awesome.”

Shelter Manager Jason Roels also thanked his staff for their work and said he was proud to call them part of his team. He had high praise as well for shelter volunteers including Dee Dee Clark, Melissa Scott, Peggy Beavers, Nancy Speer and James Southern.

“It literally takes a village, the amount of support they give us on a daily basis and our animals is nothing less than incredible,” Roels said. “These people bring new meaning to selfless service. They’re not getting paid to be here, they’re here because they truly love the animals and they’ve decided they want to make a difference.”

Mark Diachenko, owner of Paint & Coatings, Ltd., also spoke briefly at the celebration. He, too, commented on the strong work of volunteers who help to place dogs with families. He presented a donation to volunteer Dee Dee Clark for her organization NC Dog Rescue, which works to place shelter dogs with families.

Clark transports dogs from the Yadkin County Animal Shelter all over the country to place pets with their forever home. She said the donation would help with gas money for transporting dogs as well as medical fees for rabies shots and other medical needs for the dogs she rescues.

During the shelter reopening, a special discounted rate was offered for pet adoptions. Roels reported that two cats and six dogs were adopted.

For more information on the Yadkin County Animal Shelter, visit their Facebook page or call 336-677-2500. For more information on NC Dog Rescue, visit www.ncdogrescue.org.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.