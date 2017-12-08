Update: No major injuries in snow-related wrecks Friday

A light snow continues to fall over much of Yadkin County Friday evening, following a heavy, wet snow that Keith Vestal, Yadkin emergency services director, said was responsible for a number of wrecks during the afternoon hours.

“The wrecks have slowed down, and people are getting home from work, so hopefully they’ll stay home,” Vestal said about 5 p.m. Friday. “I’ve not been out in an hour or so, but looking out the window of my office, the cars right now, which are few and far between, seem to be moving pretty good.”

He said the inclement weather started out as snow and then began thickening in the grass around lunchtime Friday, then the temperature dropped and it started accumulating on the roadways, which began a period of several wrecks in a couple hours time in the afternoon.

“In Jonesville, East Bend and Fall Creek area, there were quite a few wrecks in a short time,” Vestal said. “We had two rollovers, but there were no major injuries in any of the wrecks today.”

One reported school bus wreck on Crissman Road in East Bend turned out to be just a bus that got stuck, he said. “A passerby called it in as a vehicle accident, but it didn’t wreck,” Vestal said.

In addition to responding to the vehicle accidents, Vestal said a number of the county’s fire departments had been out cutting trees out of the roadway, which had fallen due to the weight of the heavy snow.

As far as the rest of the evening, “the National Weather Service sent its last briefing and said the weather is supposed to continue throughout the night as a fairly light snow, and Yadkin County is predicted to get around four inches, which we probably got at least two and half to three in places now,” Vestal said.