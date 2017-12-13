Auditions slated for multiple shows at Yadkin Arts Council

The Yadkin Arts Council will be holding auditions for several productions for its 2018 season. Auditions are 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center Campus.

“We are thrilled to hold auditions for not one, not two, but five upcoming productions at the Willingham Theater,” said Jessie Grant, director of community outreach and performing arts education. “I am thrilled with the stellar season we have and we want to get the word out to our talented community.”

Grant said a wide range of ages are needed. Productions for the 2018 season include “Thoroughly Modern Millie” in June 2018, “Avenue Q” in July 2018, “Little Shop of Horrors” in October 2018, “Tuna Christmas” in December 2018 and “Into the Woods” in December 2018.

For more details, visit https://sites.google.com/view/jessiegrantproductions/home?authuser=0, call 336.670-2941 or email jessie@yadkinarts.org.

Dance rehearsals for a past production at the Yadkin Arts Council. Photo courtesy of Jesse Grant