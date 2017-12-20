Yadkinville leaders sworn in

Yadkinville Mayor Eddie Norman and Commissioners Chris Matthews and Scott Winebarger were sworn in to their respective roles at the December meeting of the town board. The three were reelected to their respective seats in November.

Longtime board member Betty Driver tendered her resignation at the December meeting, citing health concerns.

“It is a tremendous loss for us,” Norman said. “She is a steward of this town.”

The board has not yet determined who will replace Driver.

A celebration in Driver’s honor is scheduled for next month.

“We want to make sure Betty gets all the glory she deserves cause she’s just a wonderful lady,” Norman said.

Chief Tim Parks of the Yadkinville Police Department presented Driver a plaque in appreciation for her many years of support for the Yadkinville Cops Care Program. The plaque was awarded to Driver at the annual Christmas Cops Care luncheon last week.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Eddie Norman is sworn in as mayor of Yadkinville. He was reelected to the position in November. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PC040047_formatted.jpg Eddie Norman is sworn in as mayor of Yadkinville. He was reelected to the position in November. Photos courtesy of Jim Drum Chris Matthews is sworn in as a town commissioner for Yadkinville. She was reelected in November. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PC040059_formatted.jpg Chris Matthews is sworn in as a town commissioner for Yadkinville. She was reelected in November. Photos courtesy of Jim Drum Scott Winebarger is sworn in as a town commissioner in Yadkinville. He was reelected in November. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PC040068_formatted.jpg Scott Winebarger is sworn in as a town commissioner in Yadkinville. He was reelected in November. Photos courtesy of Jim Drum The town board of Yadkinville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PC040094b_formatted.jpg The town board of Yadkinville. Photos courtesy of Jim Drum