Board adopts trails resolution

On Monday, the Yadkin County commissioners adopted a resolution of support for the Piedmont Legacy Trails.

The Piedmont Legacy Trails will help create a regional network of trails, including greenways and blueways to provide amenities to neighborhoods and safe areas for citizens and children to travel, exercise, play and connect with nature. According to the resolution, trails have a significant impact on the economic viability of the region through increased tourism, enhanced property values as well as the ability to attract and retain businesses to the region due to improved quality of life.

Also approved by the board was a contract with CivicPlus to migrate the county website to a new platform. The existing technology platform that operates the county website has become outdated and does not respond well to certain browsers and mobile devices. The contract also will include a redesign every four years. The contract cost is $6,750.

The East Bend waterline project was expected to be completed by the end of the year, but County Manager Lisa Hughes said it would likely be January or February of 2018 before the system was fully operational due to the time involved with transitioning from the old wells to the new waterline.

