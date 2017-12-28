Winter weather safety precautions

A snow storm earlier this month caused multiple wrecks and power outages across the county and officials are warning residents to be prepared should more winter weather come this way.

“It hit right at a bad time with people trying to get out of work and it was such a heavy wet snow it created a lot of power issues,” said Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal of the storm earlier this month.

Vestal said local weather reports are calling for possible snow flurries on Monday, New Year’s Day, but currently he has not received reports from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, of any major storm headed this way.

“Of course with weather it can all change,” Vestal cautioned though.

He said it’s always good to be prepared for possible winter weather this time of year and keep certain items on hand in vehicles and at home.

“If you’re travelling it’s a good idea to have a few extra blankets in the car should your car malfunction or be disabled plus a cell phone or some mode of communication,” he said.

With frigid temperatures in the forecast, he offered cautionary advice on keeping warm at home as well.

“If you’re burning any type of oil, wood, kerosene, anything like that, you need to be aware of the fact that it could be producing carbon monoxide and have some type of carbon monoxide monitoring device.”

“Stock up on food and water so you can be self-sufficient for a few days should something happen,” Vestal added, should more winter precipitation be in the forecast.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Thick wet snow coats trees, power lines and roadways in Yadkin County during a snow storm earlier this month. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_8537_formatted-1.jpg Thick wet snow coats trees, power lines and roadways in Yadkin County during a snow storm earlier this month.