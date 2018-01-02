First baby of 2018 born

Jaxxen Lee Cooper greeted the world Jan. 1, 2018, at 11:24 p.m. as the first baby of the new year born at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital to Summer Jenkins and Chris Cooper of Boonville. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 20 inches. Grandparents are Christie and Josh Paschall of Boonville and Amy Cooper of East Bend. The parents and infant were treated to a bag of gifts from the hospital staff Tuesday in honor of being the first baby of 2018.

