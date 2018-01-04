County to purchase AOA building

The Yadkin County commissioners approved a revision to an economic development agreement with Southland Transportation at its meeting on Tuesday.

The original agreement began in February of 2016 and provides incentives to Southland for facility and site improvements to its property on River Road in Boonville. The original agreement did not address rolling stock so that item was added for inclusion in the agreement.

Southland has made all of the facility improvements and hired an additional 16 employees since the initial agreement began.

A budget amendment was approved by the board to appropriate $400,000 for purchase of the AOA Sings building and possible painting and repair costs at the Speer Bridge property. The funds were committed in the 2017-18 budget and are now being appropriated to property acquisition within the non-department budget. County Manager Lisa Hughes said plans for the building have not yet been decided. AOA will remain in the building through the end of the month.

An administration budget amendment also was approved. The Yadkin County License Plate Agency received a cash award last month from NC DOT and those funds are to be disbursed among the county LPA, Animal Shelter and Information Technology departments for employee bonuses.

The county offices will be closed on Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The next regular meeting of the board will take place on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

