Historical Society to hold annual meeting

The 53rd annual meeting of the Yadkin County Historical Society will be held at the Yadkin County Senior Center, 207 E. Hemlock St., Yadkinville, on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

John Kessler, Yadkin County forester, will present a program on Yadkin County’s Champion Trees, which are the largest ones of their species in the county.

Following the program, the society will hold its annual meeting, elect its Board of Directors for 2018 and consider its monthly programs for the year. The board will announce its schedule to publish “The Heritage of Yadkin County, Volume III,” in 2018, and request help from volunteers to proofread the articles.

Annual memberships can be paid at the door. Anyone who is interested is invited to attend.

For more information, contact Andrew Mackie at 336-428-8471 or andrewmackie@yadtel.net.