‘Tom Dooley’ auditions slated for Jan. 9 & 11 in Wilkes County

Bleu Moon Productions announces auditions for the 17th season of “Tom Dooley: A Wilkes County Legend”. Auditions will be held at 216 9th St. North Wilkesboro on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

There will be cold readings from the script. All roles are open and the cast ages range from small children (if they cannot read they can recite a nursery rhyme) to senior adults. Those interested in working behind the scenes are encouraged to attend the auditions and sign up.

Based on the popular lover’s triangle, murder of Laura Foster and hanging of Tom Dula (pronounced Dooley) made famous by The Kingston Trio ballad, Tom Dooley – roles include: Adult roles (18 years of age and older): Tom Dooley, Anne Melton, Perline Foster, Laura Foster, James Melton, Lotty Foster, Ma Dooley, Gwendolyn Smith, Calvin Cowles, Martha Cowles, James Grayson, Julia Grayson, Jack Adkins, Governor Zeb Vance, Celia Scott, Anna Dooley, Preacher, Preacher’s Wife, Betsy Scott, Martha Gilbert, Aunt Discretion, J. W. Winkler, Jonathan Gilbert, Bob Cummings, Jack Keaton, Caroline Barnes, Michael O’Hara, Doc Carter, Will Foster, Lieutenant Hendrix, Yank, Reb and Sam Teenagers Ages Approx.16 to 18: Ida Mae, Mary Beth, Jenny Lynn – Young Boys & Girls (elementary to junior high age): Delivery Boy at Lotty’s house, Eliza Dooley, Boys announcing soldiers, flag boy, James Foster. There is also a need for Townspeople (great for newcomers to the stage – and soldiers). For audition questions, contact Bleu Moon Productions at info@bleumoonproductions.com.

The show will be presented outdoors in July at the Forest’s Edge Amphitheatre on Hwy 421 North in Historic Fort Hamby Park. Rehearsals begin mid June.

Bleu Moon Productions is produced through a partnership with the US Army Corps of Engineers and is a proud member of The Institute of Outdoor Drama and also the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce. The show was created for and is committed to the support of tourism in Wilkes County and its surrounding areas. SHOW DATES are: July 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 and August 2, 3 & 4. For tickets and more information, please visit www.bleumoonproductions.com.

Auditions for this season’s production of “Tom Dooley” are slated for Jan. 9 and 11. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_2016_Tom_Dooley.jpg Auditions for this season’s production of “Tom Dooley” are slated for Jan. 9 and 11.