Foothills Theatre holds audition for production of ‘Dearly Departed’

Foothills Theatre will hold auditions on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for its winter production of “Dearly Departed.” The audition will take place at the Foothills Arts Council, located at 129 Church Street in Elkin. Seven women and five men are needed for the production. Show dates are Feb. 23, 24 and 25.

“Dearly Departed” is set in the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt, where the beleaguered Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. Despite their earnest efforts to pull themselves together for their father’s funeral, the Turpin’s other problems keep overshadowing the solemn occasion: Firstborn Ray-Bud drinks himself silly as the funeral bills mount; Junior, the younger son, is juggling financial ruin, a pack of no-neck monster kids, and a wife who suspects him of infidelity in the family car; their spinster sister, Delightful, copes with death as she does life, by devouring junk food; and all the neighbors add more than two cents. As the situation becomes fraught with mishap, Ray-Bud says to his long-suffering wife, “When I die, don’t tell nobody. Just bury me in the backyard and tell everybody I left you.” Amidst the chaos, the Turpins turn for comfort to their friends and neighbors, an eccentric community of misfits who just manage to pull together and help each other through their hours of need, and finally, the funeral.

“This is going to be such a hilarious show,” said Director Kim Arnold. “We hope to see you at the audition on Saturday to help Foothills Theatre bring this comedy to life on stage.”

Auditions are Saturday, January 6 at 10:30 a.m. for Foothills Theatre’s winter production of ‘Dearly Departed’. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_26172689_10155916669496704_4282895839723420733_o.jpg Auditions are Saturday, January 6 at 10:30 a.m. for Foothills Theatre’s winter production of ‘Dearly Departed’.