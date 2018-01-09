Posted on by

Winter water wonderland

,

Onlookers gathered to view the frozen cascade at the Shore-Styers Mill waterfall on Saturday. Lake Hampton at the Yadkin Memorial Park as well as many portions of the Yadkin River were also covered in a glaze of ice after several days of below freezing temperatures across the county. Here, despite the bright sunshine on Saturday, the Shore-Styers Mill falls remained frozen. Area residents gathered at the cascades to view the sight.


Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple

Lake Hampton at the Yadkin Memorial Park is glazed over with ice after multiple days of below freezing temperatures.


Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple

