Winter water wonderland

Onlookers gathered to view the frozen cascade at the Shore-Styers Mill waterfall on Saturday. Lake Hampton at the Yadkin Memorial Park as well as many portions of the Yadkin River were also covered in a glaze of ice after several days of below freezing temperatures across the county. Here, despite the bright sunshine on Saturday, the Shore-Styers Mill falls remained frozen. Area residents gathered at the cascades to view the sight.

