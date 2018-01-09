Theater members with Yadkin Arts Council volunteer in Yadkin community

Community theater performers in Yadkin County put their talents to a different use on Jan. 5. Members of the group completed not one, but two service projects — building a wheelchair ramp and singing for patients at the new SECU Hospice Home.

The projects were part of a competition challenge called “Seize the Day” held by Playbill. Jessie Grant, director of Community Outreach for the Yadkin Arts Council, said they were so excited about the idea and came up with two possible projects and couldn’t decide which to do.

“So with the blessing and help of Chris Hauser (of Impact Yadkin) and Marty Driver (with Mountain Valley Hospice), we did both,” Grant said.

“The winner of the competition gets free rights to do ‘Newsies’ — which is my dream show,” Grant added. “But whether we win or not, we gave back with family, friends and volunteers to our community. We are community theater so giving back to the community is always a pleasure. This challenge just made it more fun. We got to help someone come home safely with the ramp. And our other group made people smile and hum. Good day all round.”

Carlie Taylor added, “It was a blessing for me as well to sing at hospice home. I’m glad I was able to be a part of it! So thankful for our theater family!”

Local actors are in rehearsals for a production of “Footloose” at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center’s Willingham Theater. For more arts council events, visit www.yadkinarts.org.

Performers with the Yadkin Arts Council sing at the new SECU Hospice Home in Yadkinville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_artscouncil_1.jpg Performers with the Yadkin Arts Council sing at the new SECU Hospice Home in Yadkinville. Submitted photos Volunteers from the Yadkin Arts Council build a wheelchair ramp for a local resident. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_artscouncil_4.jpg Volunteers from the Yadkin Arts Council build a wheelchair ramp for a local resident. Submitted photos