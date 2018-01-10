Natural Wellness Fair coming to Elkin Jan. 20

1 to 1:30 p.m. — Aditi Dave M.D. and James Larsen with SKY Meditation will demonstrate and explain the wide range of wellness benefits from SKY Breathing Meditation.

12:30 to 1 p.m. — Deborah Cooper will present information for fertility, pre-natal care for mom, and post-birth care based on the latest in integrative health.

Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Samantha with High Country Doulas on what doula care is, what it isn’t, and how it can help families have better pregnancy, birth, and postpartum experiences.

11:30 to noon — Leslie with Sweetie Pie Diaper Service will be sharing information on the value of cloth diapers for baby’s health and sustainability, while saving time and money.

11 to 11:30 a.m. — Kelly with Yoga on Main will have information about the benefits of yoga and provide a short demonstration/class of five yoga poses that can help with back pain.

10:30 to 11 a.m. — Garrett with Knots Kneaded Massage will discuss VacuTherapies for mastitis, breast health and lymphatic care after c-sections.

ELKIN — Those looking to begin the new year with a focus on health and wellness will have the opportunity to learn more about a variety of natural wellness products and businesses at the Natural Family Wellness Fair.

The event is the first of its kind in the region and will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the lower level of The Liberty in downtown Elkin. It is hosted by Yoga on Main and sponsored by The Liberty.

The event is free, family-friendly and will offer attendees access to local vendors and experts on topics ranging from fertility and natural birth to massage, meditation, sustainable produce and more.

“Our goal is to serve the whole family with alternative and holistic health,” said Kelly Dougherty, one of the event organizers. “We have stuff for new families, new moms, people that are pregnant and those wanting to get pregnant. We also have things for young kids as well as information about fitness and wellness.”

Dougherty is the owner of Yoga on Main as well as Lavender Anne’s Herb Farm, which specializes in natural beauty products, herbal products and more.

The Wellness Fair has been in the works since last fall when Dougherty connected with the Eat and Evolve group, a monthly gathering where women interested in holistic health enjoy a meal together and learn from one another.

“That was how we started building this network of people who are wanting this kind of information,” said Dougherty.

The Wellness Fair will be a great place for those interested in or curious about natural wellness to find local resources in one location.

The event will include presentations on therapies for breast health, the benefits of yoga, cloth diapering, doula care and meditation.

Dougherty said the event will be offer an approachable venue for those looking to take better care of themselves and are interested in exploring holistic ways to do that.

Drawings for door prizes will take place throughout the event. Guests may register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/natural-family-wellness-fair-tickets-39585667798. More information on the vendors can be found at the Natural Family Wellness Fair Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/779126215605083/.

Yoga on Main will host a Natural Family Wellness Fair in the lower level of The Liberty in downtown Elkin on Jan. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with special presentations, vendors, door prizes and activities for kids. The Natural Family Wellness Fair will feature information on tower to table gardening from Suzanne Pace. Samantha Lee Wright, of High Country Doulas, which assists families during pregnancy, birth and postpartum, will be among the vendors at the Natural Family Wellness Fair in Elkin on Jan. 20.

