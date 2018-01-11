January 8 was declared “Betty Driver Day” in Yadkinville and a reception was held to honor the longtime town commissioner. Driver has served on the town board since 2002. She also served a two-year term from 1977 to 1979. She announced in December that she would be resigning her seat on the board, citing health reasons.

A crowd of more than 50 gathered Monday to wish Driver well and thank her for her years of service to the town. Guests enjoyed light refreshments and chatted with Driver.

Yadkinville Mayor Eddie Norman said, “It is a tremendous loss for us. She is a steward of this town.”

Chief Tim Parks of the Yadkinville Police Department presented Driver a plaque in appreciation for her many years of support for the Yadkinville Cops Care Program. The plaque was awarded to Driver at the annual Christmas Cops Care luncheon held last month.

A plaque also was presented to Driver on Monday by the town board.

Driver said she was overwhelmed at the celebration held in her honor and very grateful for her time on the board. She said she had every confidence in the board members as well as the town management and staff.

“I’ve met so many good people through the years and I have worked with a lot of great people. These last few years have just been wonderful,” Driver said.

“I’ve worked towards this goal of having a group of people that I knew could and would work well together and do what was best for the town,” she added. “We’ve got the best town manager and town clerk that anybody in the state could have.”

A replacement has not yet been named to fill Driver’s seat on the town board. Town residents interested in serving on the board may contact Town Clerk Shelia Weathers for more information at 336-679-8732.

Retired Yadkinville Commissioner Betty Driver visits with town employees at a reception held in her honor on Monday. Visitors chat with Betty Driver, former Yadkinville town board member, at a reception held Monday. Friends and family celebrate with Betty Driver at a reception in her honor. Betty Driver and her friend Shirley Branson. Marty Driver and Betty Driver.