Eagle Scout project completed at Courtney Elementary

A start date for construction of the new Courtney Elementary School gym has not yet been determined, but Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin said things are moving forward. The gym was destroyed last spring when a tornado ripped through the area.

Forbush High School student Jacob Huffman has completed his Eagle Scout project using reclaimed materials from the former gym at Courtney. Huffman made picnic tables for the playground area at Courtney using salvaged wood from the tongue and groove ceiling of the old gym.

Huffman is a member of Troop 655 in Yadkinville.

