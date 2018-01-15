Yadkin Early College to hold blood drive Wednesday

Yadkin Early College High School students are organizing a blood drive for the Red Cross on Wednesday. The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Surry Community College Yadkin Center, located at 4649 Hwy. 601 in Yadkinville.

All blood types are needed. One pint of blood can save up to three lives. Donors are asked to bring a photo ID.

To make an appointment, contact Michelle Kreh at 336-386-3644.

Yadkin Early College students meet with a Red Cross representative as they plan to host a blood drive on campus Wednesday. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_IMG_9326.jpg Yadkin Early College students meet with a Red Cross representative as they plan to host a blood drive on campus Wednesday. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple