Gov. Cooper addresses winter weather threat from Yadkin County

By Kitsey Burns Harrison

Governor Roy Cooper meets with local DOT workers.


Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple

During a visit to Yadkinville today, Governor Roy Cooper met with local Department of Transportation workers and thanked them for their work in prepping roadways for the winter weather which could impact the area later tonight.

“We’re looking at the forecast and it looks like North Carolina is going to have another snow event. We’re waiting to see exactly how severe it will be, but we know particularly for travel purposes, it’s important to make sure we get our roads ready,” Cooper said.

He told media and DOT workers he would be doing another weather briefing at 5 p.m. from Winston-Salem.

Governor Roy Cooper meets with local DOT workers.
By Kitsey Burns Harrison

kburns@yadkinripple.com

