Snow causes multi-vehicle pile up on I-77

Emergency officials were on the scene Wednesday morning of a multi-vehicle pile up on I-77 in the northbound lane just south of the rest area at mile maker 72. The accident involved a tractor-trailer and personal vehicles, Yadkin County Emergency Services Director KeithVestal said.

“There were no major injuries. Just due to the weather, they couldn’t stop and jackknifed,” Vestal said. The accident did involve a fuel spill as well.

Vestal said Wednesday morning, that had been the only major accident. He said EMS workers had responded to several medical calls, but no other accidents as of 10:30 a.m.

Though Yadkin County has seen lower accumulations of the snow than counties further east, Vestal said conditions outside were still dangerous. He cautioned residents to shelter in place and stay put.

“The road conditions are worse than they look,” Vestal said. “It’s really cold out and it’s a fine grainy, sandy type snow making it real slick. It’s dangerous to walk on and drive on.”

Snow plows have been running on major roads, like U.S. 601, but conditions were still bad, Vestal said.

“The brine that they put down in places, it’s not been warm enough for it to work. This is such a cold fine snow, it’s not the big flakes that can be pushed away. It’s more icy and not as slushy. Clearing the roads is going to be harder.

“Hopefully the winds won’t get up and cause power issues,” Vestal added.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, snow was still falling in Yadkin County with local weather reports indicating it could continue through lunchtime.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-679-2341 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Snow cause of wreck on I-77 near mile-marker 72. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snow_1-1.jpg Snow cause of wreck on I-77 near mile-marker 72. Photos courtesy of West Yadkin Fire Department Multiple vehicle accident on I-77 caused by slick road conditions. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snow_2-1.jpg Multiple vehicle accident on I-77 caused by slick road conditions. Photos courtesy of West Yadkin Fire Department Plows have been scraping U.S. 601 in Boonville, but road conditions remain poor. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_snow_3-1.jpg Plows have been scraping U.S. 601 in Boonville, but road conditions remain poor. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple