2017: A year-in-review

January

• Shortly after 2017’s first snowfall, which came a few days after the year began, the Capital Bank location on East Main Street in Yadkinville was robbed. Two suspects were charged in the robbery case.

• Jonesville’s town manager, Scott Buffkin, announced he would be leaving to take a post with Clemmons, leaving Jonesville after a second time of serving Jonesville for nearly 10 years as manager.

• Gladys Cundiff Morrison, a long-time Yadkin County educator and promoter of the arts, died on Jan. 19. Morrison was a charter member of the Foothills Arts Council in Elkin, and she organized the annual Cliff Morrison Art Show in memory of her late husband.

• Yadkin County voters highlighted on NPR radio program “All Things Considered” leading up to inauguration of President Donald Trump.

• Starmount High School announces its inaugural Sports Hall of Fame inductees, Bob Adams, Jackie Brown, Coach B.W. Holt, Carlos King, Reid Lowder, Heather Macy, John Mathis, Marilyn Scales, Mary Parker, Bill Parker, Brad Storie and Sylvia Wingler.

• A house fire in Yadkinville claimed the lives of three residents on Jan. 31. Floy, Robert and Amanda Brown died in the fire on Bowen Road.

February

• More than 225 drug charges were issued against 26 people in a county-wide “Operation Shadow” round-up on Groundhog Day.

• The county received a nearly $90,000 grant to continue building trails, including bridges, at the Yadkin Memorial Park. Also, a $7,000 anonymous donation was made to benefit improvements at the Yadkin County Animal Shelter.

• “Operation Cupid’s Arrow” nets drug charges against 19 people in a county-wide investigation.

March

• Judge Valerie Zachary was featured in a profile about her life and career as part of Women’s History Month and the 50th anniversary of the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

• Yadkin County was awarded two grants totalling more than $80,000 as part of the Connect NC Infrastructure Bond program. The grants, one for Lance Cpl. Daniel Swaim Playground and one for Yadkin Memorial Park, provided upgrades for children and veterans with special needs.

April

• Forbush High School athletes continue to celebrate 50 years since the opening of the school as its softball program hosts players from 1967-2017 during one of its spring games.

• A fisherman, Jeffrey David Key, on Lake Hampton at Yadkin Memorial Park died after he fell overboard while fishing alone.

• Charles Caleb Fackrell, a Boonville resident, was sentenced in Wilkes Superior Court to 73 to 100 months in prison after being found guilty of fraudulently obtaining funds from his clients. He also was found guilty of federal charges and was to serve that 63-month sentence concurrent with the Wilkes sentence.

• Michael Pardue is named as Jonesville’s new town manager. Pardue came to Jonesville from time in Wilkes County government.

• Several days of rain lead to flooding at Lake Hampton and the Yadkin River including Donnaha Park, with several roadways closed due to the floods as well.

• Surry Community College announces the building of a 12,500-square-foot building to house an industrial training center on the Yadkin Center campus in Yadkinville. The facility, which is now under construction, will house mechatronics, welding, machining and the professional truck driving school.

May

• Yadkin County officials announce the receipt of a grant to fund renovations to the Yadkin Valley Community Hospital facility. Former operators left the hospital in 2015 under great controversy which was followed by a court case where the operators were found in the wrong.

• After 10 years, Forbush High School’s baseball team brings home the conference championship.

• The month ended in tragedy, but with the community bonding together, as Courtney fell victim to an EF-2 tornado, which traveled the community for four miles. It took down trees and power lines and destroyed homes and buildings including the elementary school’s gymnasium. Volunteers came out in droves to help the people in the community, an effort which is ongoing.

June

• Hundreds of Yadkin County seniors walk across the stage, receive their diplomas and turn their tassels as they complete their public school education and prepare for the future.

• More than 2,000 volunteers of all ages came together for the Impact Yadkin summer series, helping host summer camps, renovate homes and provide needed services to those in Yadkin County. Impact Yadkin began in 2011.

July

• A federal judge approved a more than $1 million settlement between former employees of Yadkin Valley Community Hospital and their former employer, who closed the hospital operations with no advance notice in 2015.

• Boonville, Jonesville and East Bend’s municipal elections are officially moved to even years following approval from state legislators. Yadkinville keeps its elections in odd years.

• A fire destroyed a building, which was formerly a farm supply store, on N.C. 67 at Wiseman’s Crossroads, the intersection of N.C. 67 with Nebo and Smithtown roads.

August

• The State Employees’ Credit Union Hospice Home of Yadkin opened its doors to patients following a largely attended grand opening event and more than a year of awaiting completion of construction.

• Van Hemric, co-owner of Alpha Omega Corn Maze and full-time farmer, was named the 2017 North Carolina Farmer of the Year.

• Yadkin Valley residents stopped on Aug. 21, some for just two minutes, some for longer, to watch a historic solar eclipse which was about 95 percent totality for the area.

• A Yadkinville woman, Bren Speaks, was charged with the murder of her husband, whose body was found a month after he died at the couple’s home.

• State Fire Marshal Mike Causey visits Yadkin County fire departments on a tour, emphasizing issues such as firefighter recruitment and insurance fraud.

September

• Residents and natives of the area respond to help victims of the historic and tragic flooding in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey.

• Starmount High School defeats Forbush in the annual Unifi Bowl, bringing the trophy back to Boonville.

October

• A Boonville house fire displaced a family, gutting the house in the process.

• A Yadkinville man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after allegedly taking aim at deputies serving papers and they shot him.

• Starmount football coach Scott Johnson reached his 100th career win with his team’s victory over West Wilkes High School.

November

• Municipal elections are held for the town of Yadkinville, with all incumbents reelected to their posts — Mayor Eddie Norman and Commissioners Chris Matthews and Scott Winebarger.

• Yadkin County’s tax administrator, Phyllis Adams, is presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine upon her retirement.

• The Third Branch Cafe gets a new name, Center Bistro, and new management and menu for those dining at the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center eatery.

• Local church leaders react to mass shooting at small rural Texas church, looking for guidance on safety from law enforcement officials.

December

• Yadkin County commissioners joined other leaders around the state and country in a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies in the battle against opioid medication addiction.

• The first snow in the Yadkin Valley region for the 2018-19 cold season arrives before the official start of winter.

• Starmount High School inducts its second class into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame, with new members including Deana King, Danny Macemore, the late David Norman, Julianna Prim and Robin Vann.

The Yadkin River access park at Donnaha is flooded in 2017 and waters encroach on homes in a mobile home park near the river. Yadkin County and Surry Community College officials break ground for a new industrial training center to built at the Yadkin Center of SCC in Yadkinville. A broken down shell of a building at Courtney Elementary School is all that remains of the gym after powerful storms, which included several tornado touchdowns in Yadkin County, where the school is located. Firefighters work the scene of a blaze at Wiseman's Crossroads.