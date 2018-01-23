Officers searching for individuals after suspicious activity report

EAST BEND — Yadkin County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an individual who ran from a traffic stop early Tuesday, said Sheriff Ricky Oliver.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at an abandoned home in the N.C. 67 area near the Yadkin River. A vehicle was stopped and one individual ran from the vehicle in the woods and the vehicle drove away, Oliver said.

A search is under way for those individuals. No specific details are available at this time on what prompted the report.