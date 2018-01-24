Yadkin County farmer wins soybean yield contest, sets new state yield record

RALEIGH — Matthews Family Farms of Yadkin County won the annual North Carolina Soybean Yield Contest with an entry of 107.4 bushels per acre, besting the old state yield record by 14.1 bushels per acre and exceeding the longstanding 100 bushels per acre statewide yield goal for the first time.

The award for the top yield was given at the Annual Commodity Conference of the North Carolina corn, cotton, small grains and soybean associations Jan. 12 in Durham. The soybean yield contest is administered by North Carolina State University Cooperative Extension, and the awards are sponsored by the North Carolina Soybean Producers Association.

For achieving the top yield in the state in 2017, Matthews Family Farms received a plaque and one expense-paid trip to Commodity Classic, the national conference and trade show for the U.S. corn, sorghum, soybean and wheat industries, in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 27-March 1.

Extension agent Tim Hambrick worked with the Matthews’ on their entry. Hambrick receives one expense-paid trip to Commodity Classic for his role in producing the winning yield. Tom Melton, associate director of N.C. Cooperative Extension Service, presented the awards to Kevin Matthews and Hambrick.

For being the first to exceed 100 bushels per acre in North Carolina, Matthews won a contest established by the North Carolina Soybean Producers Association in 2006 and was awarded $5,000. John Fleming, president of the North Carolina Soybean Producers Association, presented the $5,000 prize to Matthews.

Fleming also recognized Doug and Billy Mercer of Pasquotank County, who also achieved yields over 100 bushels per acre, breaking the previous state record for yield. The Mercers placed second in the 2017 yield contest with 100.2 bushels per acre. The Pasquotank County soybean agent assisting with production was Al Wood. The Mercers received the second place award together.

Steve Meads of Pasquotank County received the third place award with a yield of 97.7 bushels per acre. The soybean extension agent was Al Wood.

Area winners in the yield contest were:

• (Southern Coastal Plain) – Locklear Brothers Farm of Robeson County, 91.9 bushels per acre; Mac Malloy was the agent.

• (Southern Piedmont) – Jason Smith of Rowan County, 88.9 bushels per acre; Morgan Watts was the agent.

• (Northern Coastal Plain) – John and Hunter Langdon of Johnston County, 88.3 bushels per acre; Tim Britton was the agent.

The area yield winners each received a plaque and a $50 cash award from the North Carolina Soybean Producers Association. All soybean growers producing a yield of 70 bushels or more per acre were recognized with a certificate by the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. The contest is based on yield from a measured and verified three-acre plot. The previous state record entry of 93.3 bushels per acre was set in 2015 by Glen Pendleton Family Farms of Pasquotank County.

In the annual Most Efficient Yield Contest, Cox Brothers Farms of Union County placed first in the state with a per-bushel cost of $2.70. Dustin Adcock was the agent. He received the first place award on behalf of Cox Brothers Farms from Tom Melton at the Annual Commodity Conference on Jan. 12. Cox Brothers Farms received an expense-paid trip to the Commodity Classic in Anaheim, California.

The Most Efficient Yield Contest rewards producers for achieving the lowest cost of production for soybeans on a per-bushel basis. Other area winners in the most efficient yield contest were: (Northern Coastal Plain) – Mike Hocutt of Wilson County, $3.06 per bushel; (Tidewater) – James Allen of Hyde County, $3.84 per bushel; (Northern Piedmont) – W4 Farms of Elkin, Surry County, $4.33 per bushel; and (Southern Coastal Plain) – Quinn Howard of Duplin County, $4.41 per bushel.

For more information, call Jeff Jennings, chief executive officer of the North Carolina Soybean Producers Association, at 919-839-5700.