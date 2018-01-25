Yadkin County Girl Scouts are out in force selling cookies

Just when the holiday season is over and it seems like there is nothing else to look forward to, along comes another magical time of year, it’s Girl Scout cookie time.

Local troops are out in force selling their sweet treats. Trooper leader Heather Fix said Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at East Bend Elementary School during home basketball games this year.

They also will be selling cookies at Speedway and Dollar General in East Bend on Jan. 27, Feb. 27 and Feb. 24, weather permitting.

Yadkin County troops will be selling cookies in the Lowes Foods every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the month of February as well.

The Girl Scouts already have been hard at work despite chilly winter temperatures, Fix said. Other recent projects include collecting donations for the Ronald McDonald House.

The annual Girl Scout Daddy/Daughter Dance hosted by the East Bend troop will be held Feb. 16.

Cookie orders also may be placed by contacting Fix at agirlscoutfix@gmail.com.

Local Girl Scouts Charlie Jarvis, April Bledsoe, Caramia Thompson, Ireland Pardue, Jenna Shore and Lilly Fix deliver donations to the Ronald McDonald House. Lily Wagoner and Tara Mayes from Girl Scout Troop #2381 in Boonville sell cookies at the Lowes Foods in Yadkinville.