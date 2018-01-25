Posted on by

Multiple suspects in Yadkin County face drug charges after ‘Operation Winter Storm’


The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Department kicked off what it referred to as “Operation Winter Storm” around 7 a.m. Thursday morning, serving a search warrant at a home on Shacktown Road were drugs, including heroin were located.

Sheriff Ricky Oliver said this was part of an ongoing undercover investigation of suspected drug dealers in the area. Warrants for 40 suspects had been issued as part of the operation. As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, 23 of those individuals had been arrested and charged.

The names of those individuals are expected to be released tomorrow as Operation Winter Storm is completed.

