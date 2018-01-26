‘Operation Winter Storm’ in Yadkin County results in 252 drug charges

As part of the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office commitment to battle the illegal narcotics sales and distribution in Yadkin County, a special operation known as ‘Winter Storm’ was conducted Thursday which lead to multiple arrests. The Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Shacktown Rd in Yadkinville. Following the search warrant, Sheriff’s Office deputies began locating and arresting suspects with outstanding warrants. Operation Winter Storm was the result of multiple lengthy narcotics investigations in Yadkin County. The following individuals are facing a variety of drug-related charges.

Gary Marquise Alexander Smith, 29, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· Two counts Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

Smith was given a $15,000 secure bond.

Austin Michael Holcomb, 21, Boonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Two counts Trafficking Schedule I Heroin

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Cocaine

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substances

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· One count Felony Possession of Cocaine

· One count Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· Two counts Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

· One count Felony Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· One count Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia

Holcomb was given a $100,000 secure bond.

Quinton Jamar Grinton, 24, Boonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance Heroin

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substances

· Two counts Felony Maintain a Dwelling and Vehicle for Controlled Substances

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Cocaine

· One count Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule I

· One count Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

Grinton was given a $75,000 secure bond.

Jerry Jerome Harris, 36, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Failure to Appear in Forsyth County for Assault on a Female

· One count Violation of Pretrial Release for similar charges in Yadkin County

· Two counts Trafficking Schedule I Controlled Substance Heroin

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance Heroin

· Two counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances Cocaine and Oxycodone

Harris was given a $580,000 secure bond.

Tonya Jo Martin, 40, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Order for Arrest for Drive While License Revoked

· One count Possess Schedule I Heroin

· One count Misdemeanor Possess Schedule III Suboxone

· One count Misdemeanor Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Martin was given a $3,000 secure bond.

Karen Sue Kinnison, 52, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

· One count Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia

Kinnison was given a $2,500 secure bond.

Jaelyn Thomas Tilley, 19, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Two counts Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· Two counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· One count Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Tilley was given a $10,000 secure bond.

Justin Michael Simon, 20, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Two counts Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· Two counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· Three counts Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· One count Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

Simon was given a $40,000 secure bond.

Marie Cleary Dugger, 43, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Three counts Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· Three counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance Clonazepam

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substances

· Two counts Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Dugger was given a $40,000 secure bond.

Steven Ray Jackson, 20, Jonesville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Three counts Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana, Hydrocodone, and Oxycodone

· Three counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· Two counts Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Jackson was given a $ 25,000 secure bond.

Amber Brook Shore, 30, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance Heroin

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substances

· Three counts Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· Four counts Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Shore was given a $50,000 secure bond.

Shawn Raymond Clemins, 38, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· Two counts Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· Three counts Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

· One count Possession of Heroin

· One count of Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia

Clemins was given a $75,000 secure bond.

Shana Rose Caudle, 28, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· Three counts Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Caudle was given a $40,000 secure bond.

William Franklin Deskins, 52, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· One count Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Deskins was given a $5,000 secure bond.

Troy Dean Powell, 29, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Powell was given a $10,000 secure bond.

Brittany Leann Larrimore, 22, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Three counts Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· Three counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· Three counts Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· Three counts Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Larrimore was given a $50,000 secure bond.

Lawrence Richard Lane, 64, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Six counts Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance Opiates

· Three counts Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Lane was given a $100,000 secure bond.

Travis Lane Shoffner, 23, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Four counts Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

Shoffner was given a $ 15,000 secure bond.

Ronald Lee Poindexter, 50, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Poindexter was given a $5,000 secure bond.

Stacy Marie Albritton, 28, Boonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One counts Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Cocaine

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One counts Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Albritton was given a $30,000 secure bond.

Dawanna Lynn Jackson, 32, Yadkinville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Possess Schedule II Controlled Substance Cocaine

· One count Obtain Property by False Pretense

Jackson was given a $30,000 secure bond.

Vandi Wheeler Powell, 37, Boonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· Three counts Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Oxycodone and Opana

· Three counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

· Two counts Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Powell was given a $50,000 secure bond.

Magan Elizabeth Driver, 31, Boonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· One count Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Driver was given a $15,000 secure bond.

Roger Dale Stultz, 54, Hamptonville, was arrested and charged with the following:

· One count of Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule VI Marijuana

· One count Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia

Stultz was given a $1500 secure bond.

* * *

The following people were also charged but have not been located:

Samuel Robert Watson, 27, Mocksville, was charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance Heroin

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance Heroin

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· One count Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Taylor James Seigler, 23, Boonville, was charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance Alprazolam

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substances

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· Two counts Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Kelly Lynn Tilley, 33, Yadkinville, was charged with the following:

· One counts Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance

· Two counts Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

· One count Obtain Property by False Pretenses

Michael Roy Crawford, 42, Yadkinville, was charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Counterfeit Controlled Substances

· Two counts Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

· One count Obtain Property by False Pretenses

Zachary Taylor Hawks, 24, Jonesville, was charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Jason Fields Burton, 37, Elkin, was charged with the following:

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· One count Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia

Joseph Jevon Fleming, 33, Winston-Salem, was charged with the following:

· Five counts Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance Heroin

· Five counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substances

· Two counts Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· Four counts Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Anthony Dewayne Walker, 33, Yadkinville, was charged with the following:

· Three counts Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· Three counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· Two counts Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Amanda Riffe Byerly, 38, Jonesville, was charged with the following:

· One count Obtain Property by False Pretense

Cindy Danette Cross, 45, State Road, was charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

· One count Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Ricky Lynn Billings, 62, State Road, was charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

· One count Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Jensen McCall Wiles, 23, Yadkinville, was charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Oxycodone

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

James Robert Hatfield, 30, Hamptonville, was charged with the following:

· Two counts Trafficking Schedule II Controlled Substance Opiates

· Three counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· Three counts Larceny of Firearm

· Four counts Possession of Stolen Property

· One count Larceny

Justin Michael Moxley, 37, Hamptonville, was charged with the following:

· One count of Manufacture Marijuana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· One count Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Chadwick Lee Haynes, 43, Mount Airy, was charged with the following:

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Methamphetamine

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Marijuana

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substances

Haynes is in Federal custody and will be served before release.

Jody Randall Swaim, 33, Jonesville, was charged with the following:

· Two counts Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Opana

· Two counts Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substances

· One count Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substance Alprazolam

· One count Possess With Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances

· One count Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

· One county Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Controlled Substances

Swaim is in the custody of the NC Department of Corrections and will be served before release.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these individuals is asked to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 679-4217.

A total of 252 charges were issued. The investigation continues and other charges are pending. All suspects were taken to the Yadkin County Detention Center for processing. All suspects will have a first appearance and their next court date will be Feb. 13.

Shore http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Amber-Shore-formatted.jpg Shore Holcomb http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Austin-Holcomb-formatted.jpg Holcomb Larrimore http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Brittany-Larrimore-formatted.jpg Larrimore Jackson http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Dawanna-Jackson-formatted.jpg Jackson Smith http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Gary-Smith-formatted.jpg Smith Tilley http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jaelyn-Tilley-formatted.jpg Tilley Harris http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Jerry-Harris-formatted.jpg Harris Simon http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Justin-Simon-formatted.jpg Simon Kinnison http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Karen-Kinnison-formatted.jpg Kinnison Lane http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Lawrence-Lane-formatted.jpg Lane Driver http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Magan-Driver-formatted.jpg Driver Grinton http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Quinton-Grinton-formatted.jpg Grinton Stultz http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Roger-Stultz-formatted.jpg Stultz Caudle http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Shana-Caudle-formatted.jpg Caudle Jackson http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Steven-Jackson-formatted.jpg Jackson Martin http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Tonya-Martin-formatted.jpg Martin Powell http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Troy-Powell-formatted.jpg Powell Powell http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Vandi-Powell-formatted.jpg Powell Deskins http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_William-Deskins-formatted.jpg Deskins