East Bend waterline goes live

The Yadkin County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners held a joint meeting on Monday night.

County Manager Lisa Hughes reported that the East Bend waterline is now live. A celebration of the new waterline is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. near the East Bend Library.

Hughes also discussed a grant the county was attempting to obtain to help fund an extension of the new waterline to Forbush Middle and Elementary schools. In order to apply for the grant, the county was required to obtain surveys, including income information from all residents along the proposed waterline route and the faculty and families of students at both schools.

Despite an extension, the county was not able to get all the surveys returned. Hughes said they were discussing options with the state in hopes of gaining another extension to try to complete the needed surveys.

In his report, Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin discussed legislation that might lower class size requirements for schools, in which case the school system would be short several teachers.

Local control of the school calendar also was discussed.

Following a closed session of the Yadkin County School Board, snow make-up days were approved as was the school calendar for the 2018-19 year.

Make-up days will be Feb. 12, April 9 and April 27. The 2018-19 school year will begin Aug. 20 and end on May 22, 2019. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Courtney Elementary School gym was discussed, but a date has not yet been set.

