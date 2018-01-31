East Bend Elementary closed due to illness

EAST BEND — Due to multiple student and staff illnesses at East Bend Elementary School, a decision has been made to close school Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

“We are currently seeing a higher than normal level of student sickness in some of our schools because we are in the middle of cold and flu season. However, the number of student absences at East Bend Elementary School has dramatically increased over the past two days,” stated a press release from the Yadkin County School System.

The release went on to say that around 130 students and a significant number of staff were out on Tuesday due to issues with flu, strep throat and stomach viruses.

The local health department was consulted throughout the day about the issues at East Bend. Based on the numbers of students who are sick, the decision was made to close East Bend Elementary for students for the next two days.

By closing, this will allow students who are sick the next two days to recover and it will also prevent students who are not sick from being exposed to those who might be coming down with an illness, the release stated.

The East Bend out of school time program will operate on the regular schedule and will remain open throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday.

As of now there are no plans to close any of the other county schools.

“We are tracking attendance at every school for the rest of the week and right now things look good. I don’t anticipate having to close any more schools unless there is a drastic change somewhere,” said Dr. Todd Martin, Yadkin County Schools superintendent.

