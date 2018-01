Emergency officials are on the scene of an accident with a victim pinned in the vehicle, reported Yadkin County Emergency Services Director Keith Vestal. The accident is on U.S. 421 South between Speer Bridge Road and Baltimore Road.

Additional details will be reported as soon as they are available.

