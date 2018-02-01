Yadkin Arts Council kicks off its shoes with ‘Footloose’

Performers in Yadkin County will bring “Footloose” to the stage later this month. Tickets are still available for the Feb. 17, 22 and 23 performances, including the Prom Gala event on Feb. 17.

The play tells the story of Ren and his mother who move from Chicago to a small farming town. Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town’s youth that he cannot command in his own home. When the reverend’s rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren’s reputation. Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind.

The production is directed by Charlie Kluttz and Ron Stacker Thompson.

“It has been a pleasure working on ‘Footloose The Musical’ at the Yadkin Arts Council,” said Kluttz. “The second the opening number begins you feel compelled to move and the songs are so iconic you can’t help but sing along! It has been a lot of fun bringing smash hits like, ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ to life on stage with the incredible talent in Yadkinville and the surrounding area. Each night I am more and more impressed with the energy and effort the cast is pouring into this show and I consider myself blessed to be a part of it.”

This production takes place on Feb. 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, or $21 for groups of 20 or more people. Doors will open 45 minutes before the production and seating is general admission. A special performance will take place on Feb. 17 as part of The Yadkin Arts Council’s ’80s Prom Gala. Tickets for the gala are $65 and include dinner, an ’80s dance party, a cash bar featuring local distilleries, and the show.

For more information about the Willingham Theater’s 2018 Season or other upcoming events, contact the Box Office at 336-679-2941 or annie@yadkinarts.org. Visit the Yadkin Arts Council at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville, or online at www.yadkinarts.org.

Dancers rehearse a number of the upcoming production of “Footloose The Musical” at the Willingham Theater in Yadkinville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_image1-formatted-Copy.jpg Dancers rehearse a number of the upcoming production of “Footloose The Musical” at the Willingham Theater in Yadkinville. Submitted photos The Yadkin Arts Council will host an 80s Prom Gala in conjunction with its production of ‘Footloose The Musical’ on Feb. 17. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_80s-gala-flyer-formatted-Copy.jpg The Yadkin Arts Council will host an 80s Prom Gala in conjunction with its production of ‘Footloose The Musical’ on Feb. 17. Submitted photos Tickets are still available for the Feb. 22, 23 and Prom Gala event Feb. 17 of the Yadkin Arts Council’s production of ‘Footloose The Musical’. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Footloose-Flyer-formatted-Copy.jpg Tickets are still available for the Feb. 22, 23 and Prom Gala event Feb. 17 of the Yadkin Arts Council’s production of ‘Footloose The Musical’. Submitted photos The Yadkin Arts Council will present “Footloose The Musical” Feb. 16, 17, 22 and 23 at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_image4-formatted-Copy.jpg The Yadkin Arts Council will present “Footloose The Musical” Feb. 16, 17, 22 and 23 at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center in Yadkinville. Submitted photos