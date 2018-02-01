Bond School House event remembered with readers’ theater production

A readers theater group will present “Fractured Republic: The Bond School and the Civil War in the North Carolina Quaker Belt” on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at Deep Creek Friends Meeting fellowship hall, 1140 Deep Creek Church Road, Yadkinville.

Dr. Allen Speer and Dr. Janet Barton Speer, retired professors at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, and poet John York of Greensboro will present a multi-media program, which is based on William T. Auman’s book of the same name.

On Feb. 12, 1863, the Yadkin County militia attempted to arrest a group of Unionists, or Union sympathizers, who planned to leave the county to join the Union Army. Gunfire followed and two men were killed on each side. The event brought local division about the war to the level of armed conflict.

The seminar is the sixth one in a series sponsored by the Yadkin County Historical Society and Deep Creek Friends Meeting to identify the participants, whose descendants are encouraged to attend. The event is free to the public.

For more information, contact Andrew Mackie, 336- 428-8471 or andrewmackie@yadtel.net.