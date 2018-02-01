Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce award winners

David Nance, left, presents Eddie Norman with an Economic Development award for B&G Foods at the annual Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce banquet.

David Nance, left, presents Jason Smith, president of Southland Transportation, with an Economic Development award.

Unifi is recognized with an Economic Development Award at the annual Chamber banquet with Smitty Williams accepting that award.

Maclain Steelman of BioBased Solutions, Inc. accepts an award at the annual Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce Banquet.

Jimmy Flythe, left, of Duke Energy presents Lenuel Chamberlain with the Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.

This year’s Chairman’s Award from the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce is presented to staff members Kelly Hicks and Megan Lindley, accepting on behalf of the State Employees Credit Union for its financial support of the new Yadkin County Hospice Home.

Rusty Crissman and Grady Shore of CMS Insurance & Financial present Brent Hunter and family with the Farmer of the Year award.