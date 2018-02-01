Primary election filing begins Feb. 12

A number of local elected positions will be up for reelection in November. The primary election is scheduled for May 8.

Filing will begin on Feb. 12 at noon and will run through Feb. 28 at noon for persons interested in filing for the following seats: U.S. House of Representatives Fifth District (files with the N.C. State Board of Elections), NC Senate 31st District, NC House 73rd District, Yadkin County commissioners (three seats), Yadkin County clerk of Superior Court, Yadkin County sheriff, register of deeds, coroner, state and county judicial seats (files with N.C. State Board of Elections), and Yadkin County Board of Education (three seats).

Filing fees for state seats are $207; county commissioners, $18; clerk of Superior Court, $892; register of deeds, $478; sheriff, $634; coroner, $5; school board $5. Filing fees that are $50 or more must be paid by check and made payable to Yadkin County Board of Elections.

Those voters registered as affiliated with the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties will be choosing candidates of their parties for federal, state and county offices. Those registered as unaffiliated may ask to vote in the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian Primary, according to NC General Statute §163-119.

Residents who are not registered to vote must register by April 13 to be eligible to vote in the primary. Also, a voter who wishes to change party affiliation, or who has moved since the last election, must make that change with the Board of Elections by the same date. A person may register to vote or make changes to a current registration at the Board of Elections office at 213 E. Elm St., Yadkinville, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by obtaining a mail in registration form from the Board of Elections office, any public library, or from the county website at www.yadkincountync.gov/departments/elections.

The polls will be open for voting on Primary Election day, May 8, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Absentee by mail also will be available. Voters may apply for an absentee ballot beginning on March 19. All requests for absentee by mail must be made on an official state application form. Forms may be obtained by contacting the Board of Elections office or by downloading and printing one from the county website (listed above). Completed forms may be returned in person, by fax to 336-849-7927, by signed and scanned email attachment to ebarnes@yadkincountync.gov, or mailed to the Yadkin County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 877 Yadkinville, NC 27055. The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on May 1.

One Stop (Early) Voting begins upstairs in the Planning, Permitting, and Elections Building April 19, and ends May 5, at 1 p.m. Hours of operation for this site are April 19 and April 20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 23-27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; April 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; April 30 through May 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and May 5, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside voters, voters who cannot enter the polling place without assistance because of age or disability, may vote from their vehicle.

Any questions may be directed to the Yadkin County Board of Elections office at 336-849-7907 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.