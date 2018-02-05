East Bend waterline now in operation

A celebratory gathering was held on Monday afternoon in commemoration of the newly completed East Bend waterline. Residents have already been on the new system which replaces the well system in East Bend and brings water to the town from Forsyth County.

Yadkin County Commissioners, Town of East Bend Commissioners, Mayor Archie Hicks as well as contractors who worked on the project cheered as the fire hydrant in front of the East Bend Public Library was turned on with a ceremonial spray of water.

The full story on Monday’s waterline ceremony will be published in this week’s edition of the Yadkin Ripple.

