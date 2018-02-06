Former Boonville mayor passes away

Former Boonville Mayor Harvey Elmer Smith passed away on Friday. Smith served as mayor of the town for 34 years. He was also a former fire chief of the Boonville Fire Department.

Smith was an Army veteran and served during WWII. He was also a member of the Boonville Lions Club and a lifelong member of Boonville Baptist Church. Smith was known for sharing stories of his time playing basketball for Elon College, especially of playing against Duke and Carolina.

Smith worked for many years at Chatham Manufacturing and ran the Smith’s Cash Grocery in Boonville, according to his obituary.

A funeral with full military honors was conducted on Monday.

During the Yadkin County commissioners meeting Monday prior to the funeral, Chairman Kevin Austin said of Smith, “he was a great man who did great things for our county and for the town of Boonville.

“He’ll be greatly missed, he was a big part of our county.”