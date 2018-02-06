Black History Celebration to take place in Jonesville

JONESVILLE — In honor of Black History Month, the Jonesville Historical Society in conjunction with the Jonesville Public Library will hold a celebration.

Scheduled to take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Yadkin Valley Senior Center, the Black History Celebration will include displays and refreshments as well as inspiration.

Under the leadership of Carrie Martin, the Praise Team from St. Home Baptist Church in Elkin will complement featured speaker Alvin Hayes, pastor of the church.

“Everyone is welcome for refreshment and fellowship,” said historical society President Becky Wood.

For more information, call Wood at 336-835-5784 or 336-244-5064.

Tammy Martin-Burns, Carrie Martin and Darlene Smith perform a song at a Black History Month celebration in Jonesville.