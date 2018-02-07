County employee health data to be used for research

At Monday’s meeting of the Yadkin County commissioners, the board approved a request to share unidentifiable health data from the county Employee Wellness Clinic with researchers at East Carolina University.

Tomika Williams, a healthcare provider at the county’s Employee Wellness Clinic, is also an assistant professor at ECU. She is conducting research and made the request to use data from the clinic. The data used will not identify any of the patients at the clinic but will allow researchers to draw conclusions about the clinic and employee health.

Prior to approving the request, the board did ask county employees who were present at the meeting if they had concerns about the data being shared. Those present indicated they did not have a problem with the data being used.

The board also heard the monthly report from Yadkin County Human Services Director Kim Harrell. She said the state of the county health report would be presented to the board in March. She also noted that there was an active TB case in the county and that patient was being closely monitored and treated.

County Manager Lisa Hughes gave a brief report on the county finances. She noted that revenues were down compared to prior year, but expenditures were also lower than the previous year. The board will soon be meeting to begin discussing the 2018-19 fiscal year budget.

During commissioner comments, several board members commented on the East Bend waterline project which was recently completed. A celebration took place on Monday afternoon commemorating the new waterline.

