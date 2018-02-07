Three-time Spelling Bee champ

For the third year in a row, Samielle Baldillo claimed the victory in Yadkin County Schools’ county-wide spelling bee. Baldillo is now a seventh-grader at Forbush Middle School.

This year’s spelling bee was held at the Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center.

Dr. Todd Martin, Yadkin County Schools superintendent, said he was very appreciative of the arts council allowing them to host the event in the theater.

“We wanted to do it in a place that would be special for the kids,” he said.

Martin praised the students for a job well-done during the spelling bee.

“The kids did a great job and they did so under some nerve-wracking circumstances, so we’re proud of them,” Martin said.

Winners from each of the Yadkin County elementary and middle schools competed in the bee. Representing Boonville Elementary was fourth-grader Abby Moxley. Sixth-graders Kaylee Mitchell represented Courtney Elementary and Arden Finney competed from Jonesville Elementary School. Joseph Barnes, a fifth-grader, was the winner from East Bend Elementary. Evan Lydick, a sixth-grader, represented Forbush Elementary, also in sixth grade was West Yadkin student Noah Nicholson and Alex Richards of Yadkinville Elementary. Seventh-grader Chanler Bryant attends Starmount Middle School.

Baldillo will go on to compete in a regional spelling bee in Winston-Salem.

