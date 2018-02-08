Jewelry store to close after more than 40 years

After more than 40 years in business, jewelry store Jones and Jones in Yadkinville will be closing its doors. Owner Ron Jones said the final day the business will be open is Feb. 28. The King store operated by Jones’ son, Robert, also will be closing its doors.

Jones grew up in Yadkin County, attending West Yadkin School as a youth and later graduating from East Wilkes High School. Jones said his graduation took place on a Friday and that Sunday he enlisted in the Air Force. During his time in the armed forces, he served in Vietnam and West Berlin, Germany.

He also has been an active member of Boonville Baptist Church for nearly 40 years and he noted how grateful he was for his church family.

Jones said when he first told friends and family he wanted to open a jewelry store more than 40 years ago, they laughed and told him he’d likely starve to death. The business, however, has had much success over the years. The store opened in 1976 in the Yadkin Plaza shopping center. The business moved to its current location on the corner of U.S. 601 and Old Hwy. 421 in 1986. At one time, the Jones family also operated stores in Lenoir and Elkin.

The jewelry business has been a happy experience for Jones, he said, and still successful. It was a bittersweet decision to close after almost 42 years, but Jones said he wanted some time to enjoy his retirement and spend time traveling and with his three granddaughters.

“By and large, we were always associated with people at happy occasions, birthdays, anniversaries and engagements,” Jones said.

There were, on occasion, more solemn times in the jewelry business such as when clients were looking to sell pieces for financial reasons. Jones said, however, that he prided the business on always working to offer the best prices for customers needing to sell items.

The art deco style and custom pieces were some of Jones’ favorite pieces to work with in the jewelry business. He said he preferred those to the more mass-produced styles of jewelry.

Shoppers looking for great Valentine’s gifts will have a few more days to visit Jones and Jones and get a great deal on a unique piece for their special someone.

Ron Jones is closing the doors of his business Jones and Jones Jewelers in Yadkinville after nearly 42 years. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple All jewelry at Jones and Jones has been marked down as owner Ron Jones prepares to close the business after nearly 42 years. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple