Yadkin Early College High School principal in the running for state Principal of the Year

Yadkin Early College High School Principal Tracy Kimmer has been named the Piedmont Triad Regional Principal of the Year for 2018.

As Yadkin County’s Principal of the Year, Kimmer was chosen to be one of eight principals statewide to vie for the 2018-2019 Wells Fargo Principal of the Year. Wells Fargo awards $1,000 to each regional principal as well as $1,000 to the school they lead. The interview process for the statewide principal of the year honor continues on March 9 in Raleigh.

Kimmer has led the creation and development of the Yadkin Early College since its inception in 2007. During that time, the school has received state awards recognizing its 100-percent graduation rate for three consecutive years and has been consistently recognized as a Grade A School by the state. Kimmer’s leadership is amplified when responding to the school’s success. When asked about the school’s achievements, he immediately credited others for their contributions.

“Mr. Kimmer creates an environment that fosters growth for each student and staff member. He is a motivator. His vision for what is possible has created a school that is loved by students, parents, staff and the community,” said Edgar Zamora, 2017-2018 Yadkin County Teacher of the Year.

Student Council President Morgan Bellanger summed up the school’s reaction to Kimmer’s recognition. “Our school is a family. We support and love each other. We are so proud of Mr. Kimmer.”

Since the school first opened its doors, Kimmer sought to promote a family atmosphere, one where all stakeholders have input.

“In the end, it is my job as the school leader to support all stakeholders in our school family. I look at myself as a coach, cheerleader, manager, father, priest, doctor, janitor, and hopefully, a mentor,” said Kimmer.

During his 25 years in education, Kimmer has been a classroom teacher, assistant principal and principal. He received his bachelor’s degree in education from Appalachian State University, a master’s in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, and an advanced education degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“Mr. Kimmer is the embodiment of a great principal,” said Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Martin. “He is passionate about doing everything he can to ensure that his students receive the best education we can provide. He works tirelessly to provide opportunities for his students beyond just the education they would get in the classroom. He takes them on trips to New York and other places and encourages them to compete in academic and athletic contests with other early colleges. He also builds a relationship with every student in his school and gets to know each student personally. The students and staff know he cares about them and they respond positively to his leadership. He is a true professional and we are very fortunate to have him in Yadkin County Schools.”

Yadkin Early College, located in Yadkinville, partners with Surry Community College to provide students a chance to earn an associate’s degree simultaneously with their high school diploma. The early college promotes lifelong learning. The school’s mission is to improve the quality of student lives economically, socially and intellectually.

Edgar Zamora, left, Yadkin County Teacher of the Year, congratulates Tracy Kimmer, right, Piedmont Triad Regional Principal of the Year. http://www.yadkinripple.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Yadkin-formatted.jpg Edgar Zamora, left, Yadkin County Teacher of the Year, congratulates Tracy Kimmer, right, Piedmont Triad Regional Principal of the Year. Submitted photo