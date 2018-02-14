Candidates file in first days of filing period

Filing for many of the 2018 political races opened Monday at noon in North Carolina, and a number of candidates took advantage of the first days available to file to put their hats in the ring.

For the Fifth Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives, Democrat Jenny Marshall of Winston-Salem filed her candidacy on Monday. Marshall had previously announced her intention to run for office.

On the Republican ticket for the Fifth District, incumbent Virginia Foxx of Boone filed her candidacy for reelection Tuesday afternoon.

At the state level, for District 45 of the North Carolina Senate, Republicans Shirley Blackburn Randleman of Wilkesboro and Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock filed their candidacy paperwork. Both are incumbents already serving in the House, with Ballard having served District 45 and Randleman serving District 30, which no longer includes Wilkes and western Surry County.

For District 30, which now includes eastern Surry County, Republican Phil Berger of Eden, who is an incumbent in the new district having served District 26 prior to the redrawing of the district maps, filed for the election on Monday.

For the N.C. House of Representatives District 73, which includes Yadkin County, incumbent Lee Zachary, a Republican, filed to run for reelection Monday.

For District 90, which includes central and western Surry County, Alleghany and northern Wilkes, incumbent Sarah Stevens, a Republican, filed to run for reelection Monday, and she will face a Republican challenger in Allen Poindexter, who filed on Tuesday morning, setting up a Republican primary for that seat.

For District 91, which includes eastern Surry, Stokes and a small area in Rockingham, incumbent Kyle Hall, a Republican, filed for office on Monday.

For District 94, which includes the central and southern portions of Wilkes and Alexander County, incumbent Jeffrey Elmore, a Republican, filed his candidacy Monday.

Yadkin County

In Yadkin County, only incumbents, had filed for open partisan offices Monday — Gilbert Hemric, Marion Welborn and Frank Zachary for county commissioner; Beth Williams Holcomb for clerk of Superior Court; Aric Wilhelm for register of deeds; and Ricky Oliver for sheriff. All are Republicans.

For Yadkin County Board of Education, newcomer Tom Kilby filed his candidacy on Monday.

At the county level, in Surry County, two candidates have filed for Elkin City Schools Board of Education seats, which has a filing period open from now into August. Incumbent Frank Beals, who holds the west district seat, filed for reelection Tuesday morning. With two seats on the ballot for the city district, newcomer Will Ballard filed as a candidate Monday.

Surry County

For Surry County Schools Board of Education, three incumbents whose seats are up for grabs this year, Mamie McKinney Sutphin, Earlie Coe and Terri Mosley, all filed their candidacy on Monday. The election for these nonpartisan seats is held with the primary May 8.

For Surry County Board of Commissioners, incumbent Larry Phillips, a Republican, filed for reelection, and he will face competition in the primaries as newcomer Bill Goins, also a Republican, has filed to run for office for the Mount Airy district seat. In addition, incumbent Eddie Harris, a Republican, filed for candidacy for his South district seat.

Three candidates have filed as candidates for Surry County Clerk of Superior Court. Two of those are Republicans, incumbent Teresa O’Dell and newcomer L. Neil Brendle, setting up a Republican primary, and one, Kim Goings Thomas, is running on the Democratic ticket.

On Monday, one of several Republican candidates who had previously indicated candidacy for Surry County sheriff, Jamie Goad, filed to run for the office.

Wilkes County

In Wilkes County, two candidates have filed for seats on the Wilkes County Board of Commissioners, newcomer Brian Minton and incumbent Gregory Minton, both Republicans.

Newcomer Regina Billings, a Republican, has filed candidacy for the seat of clerk of Superior Court for Wilkes County.

On the Republican ticket for Wilkes County sheriff, incumbent Chris Shew filed as well as newcomer Eric L. Byrd, setting up a primary.

Both incumbents, Wilkes County Board of Education members Rudy Holbrook and Sharron Huffman have filed candidacy for their nonpartisan seats.

These filings are as of Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Visit elkintribune.com or yadkinripple.com for updates throughout the filing period, which closes Feb. 28 at noon for most seats.

Wendy Byerly Wood may be reached at 336-258-4035 or on Twitter @wendywoodeditor.