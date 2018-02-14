Retreat series for women planned at Soul Compass Center

A three-part retreat series for women, entitled Embrace, will be hosted beginning this month at Soul Compass Center, by Jennifer Bracey and daughter Caroline Bracey.

Jennifer Bracey holds a Master of Divinity and has been trained in somatic experiencing, which is way to heal trauma that is manifested in the body. She opened her practice, Soul Compass Center, in 2014. Bracey also hosts a camp for youth called JOURNEY Camp. She offered the first women’s retreat in 2016.

“Soul Compass Center’s first retreat was held in October of 2016. One of the main reasons that we have chosen to do more retreats is that we consistently have had women who came to the first retreat begging for us to host another,” Bracey said. “It quickly became obvious that this kind of community is something that women need. We are excited to offer this sacred time, and to introduce several very talented professional women to lead our breakout sessions.”

Celeste Collins was among the participants in the 2016 retreat entitled Abundant Joy.

“The day of Abundant Joy was a gift to me. I rarely take time for introspection, self-care, and just having fun! As a breast cancer survivor, I know in my head the importance of self-care, but I’ve had a really hard time giving myself permission to do it. Even after having cancer! Thank goodness for Jennifer and the practitioners who gifted us all with a beautiful day that filled my soul and strengthened my spirit for the days ahead. Plus I learned some important techniques and practices to enrich my life,” Collins said.

This year’s retreat will feature three dates with the themes of Release and Renew on Feb. 24, Empowerment Through Sisterhood on March 24 and Abundant Joy on April 28.

Each session will begin with an intention setting for the day and then breakout sessions based on the day’s theme. Attendees also will walk the labyrinth and participate in a communal gathering meant to solidify the day’s objectives and set goals for the future.

“Embrace is broken up into a three-part series so that we can focus on healing the whole woman; so that she can embrace herself for who she is, and move forward in life feeling empowered,” said Caroline Bracey. “It is geared toward self care and designed to be a day where women can come and focus on nothing but themselves. They don’t have to do anything for anyone else — no laundry, chores, kids, deadlines — they don’t even have to worry about feeding themselves! We have taken care of all of that because we as women deserve this — we are worthy.”

Two all-natural meals provided by local farms will be included as well as snacks. There also will be art projects, unique to each theme, a journal to record the experience, essential oils and more.

Yoga, guided meditation, detoxification, spiritual healing and massage are among the breakout sessions guests may participate in during the retreats.

The retreat is $100 per session and guests may choose to do all three or a single session. Guests registering for all three will receive a 20-percent discount. A 15-percent early bird discount will be available to those who register by the first of the month of the March or April retreats. A 10-percent bring-a-friend discount also will be offered to those registering for themselves and a guest.

For more information or to register, email info@soulcompasscenter.com or visit the Soul Compass Center Facebook page or website soulcompasscenter.com. Soul Compass Center is located at 2300 Austin Traphill Road in Elkin.

Jennifer Bracey and daughter Caroline Bracey will host a women's retreat series at Soul Compass Center beginning this month. The labyrinth at Soul Compass Center.